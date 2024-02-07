Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

Viral: 42,000-Piece Puzzle Challenge Video Grabs Attention Online| Watch

The mesmerizing 42,000-piece puzzle challenge video that has taken the internet by storm.

Navya Dubey
This video crosse 18.1 million views on social media
This video crosse 18.1 million views on social media | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
In a super cool thing that got everyone on the internet excited, there's this awesome video of a huge puzzle with a whopping 42,000 pieces that has become popular. 

The video is interesting to watch because it shows someone putting together this amazing puzzle, piece by piece. You can see all the tiny details and, at the end, there's this incredible picture. The puzzle is so big, with a massive 42,000 pieces, and it's making people amazed and excited to see it all finished. 

Watch the video here:  

Shared across various social media platforms, the video quickly gained popularity, crossing 18M views and sparking conversations among puzzle enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike. The mesmerizing footage highlights the patience, skill, and dedication required to tackle such a difficult puzzle. 

  

Published February 5th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
