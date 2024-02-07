Advertisement

Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, always shares something interesting on his social media handles. Recently he visited the new infrastructure marvel of India, the Atal Setu Bridge, constructed in Mumbai. This viral video also has his commentary while travelling on the bridge.

"Over the previous weekend, I finally had the opportunity to drive on the Atal Setu. It's a remarkable piece of engineering that gives you the sensation of gliding on water like a hovercraft. Since I travelled to and from Pune during the daytime, I missed experiencing the breathtaking view at dusk depicted in the viral picture on the right. However, I intend to witness it firsthand soon," Mahindra wrote in his tweet.

Check Out the Video:

Finally got to drive on the Atal Setu the previous weekend.



A fine piece of engineering that makes you feel like you’re a hovercraft gliding on water.



It was during daytime that I both traveled to and returned from Pune so I couldn’t experience the magnificent view at dusk as… pic.twitter.com/ddq2VZhG69 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 6, 2024

After posting this video has got more than 2 Lakh views and 6,800 likes, and many replies. Here are some of the replies on the post

One user said, “India is developing. A lot of work is being done on infrastructure. But some idits are selectively blinded by their hatred towards Modi. God give them sense.” Another one said, "Amazing camera skills as well, sir."

