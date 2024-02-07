Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Viral: Anand Mahindra "Glides" on Atal Setu, Shares Drive Video On X | WATCH

Anand Mahindra's viral video showcases his mesmerising journey across Mumbai's Atal Setu Bridge, captivating viewers with its engineering marvel.

Garvit Parashar
Anand Mahindra "Glides" on Atal Setu, Shares Drive Video On X
Anand Mahindra "Glides" on Atal Setu, Shares Drive Video On X | Image:X: @anandmahindra
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, always shares something interesting on his social media handles. Recently he visited the new infrastructure marvel of India, the Atal Setu Bridge, constructed in Mumbai. This viral video also has his commentary while travelling on the bridge. 

"Over the previous weekend, I finally had the opportunity to drive on the Atal Setu. It's a remarkable piece of engineering that gives you the sensation of gliding on water like a hovercraft. Since I travelled to and from Pune during the daytime, I missed experiencing the breathtaking view at dusk depicted in the viral picture on the right. However, I intend to witness it firsthand soon," Mahindra wrote in his tweet.

Check Out the Video:

After posting this video has got more than 2 Lakh views and 6,800 likes, and many replies. Here are some of the replies on the post 

One user said, “India is developing. A lot of work is being done on infrastructure. But some idits are selectively blinded by their hatred towards Modi. God give them sense.” Another one said,  "Amazing camera skills as well, sir."

Published February 6th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

