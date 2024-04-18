Advertisement

Viral Video: A clip circulating on social media has sparked outrage, showing a young boy standing on the footrest of a moving scooter in Bengaluru, with only one hand lightly held by a woman for support.

Idiots on the road 🤬@blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice please take action. pic.twitter.com/tAN9BxTHiS — 𝗟 𝗼 𝗹 𝗹 𝘂 𝗯 𝗲 𝗲 (@Lollubee)

The video, which quickly went viral on ‘X,’ depicts a man riding the scooter through traffic with a child (likely his son) standing beside a woman seated behind him. The woman is holding the child with one hand as they navigate the busy road. Reportedly filmed by a rider trailing behind them, the incident allegedly took place in Whitefield, Bengaluru, prompting calls for police intervention.

The video has sparked widespread criticism, with many condemning the couple for their reckless behavior.

“This is totally ridiculous,” one person wrote. Another suggested, “Just a gentle kick on his mom and dad. Both should be jailed for a month without bail.” A third pointed out the risks, saying, “Just one pothole can change this leisure ride... even a slight imbalance.” And a fourth labelled it as “This is child endangerment.”