A video has become widely popular on Instagram where an influencer claims that an unusual combination tastes surprisingly delicious. The fusion in question involves pairing biryani, a well-known Indian rice dish celebrated for its rich flavors and spices, with chai, the classic Indian beverage enjoyed for generations.

In the viral video, the method involves brewing tea leaves with specific spices: two-inch cinnamon sticks, one star anise, seven to eight black peppercorns, three to four cardamoms, half a teaspoon of fennel, and half a teaspoon of tea leaves, resulting in a concoction called biryani chai.

Watch the video here:

The recipe video was shared by @nehadeepakshah, a previous winner of Masterchef India Season 4.

People on Instagram and chai lovers have different views on the unusal pairing of biryani and chai.

One person disagreed and commented, "Don't make chai again or don't call it chai. It's kaada." Another person wrote, "Thank God she actually didn't put biryani in it."

The video has triggered a discussion among chai lovers, with opinions split on whether this distinctive combination is a delightful innovation or a bit too unusual.

Share your thoughts on this biryani chai.