Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 21:20 IST
Viral: Brave Dog Saves Girl from Ocean Wave in Video-WATCH
The heartwarming video that's taking the internet by storm. A brave dog rescues a girl and the clip has already crossed 7 million views.
In a heartwarming incident that has captured the attention of millions, a brave dog is being hailed as a hero after saving a young girl from a potentially dangerous situation.
The incredible rescue was caught on camera and has since taken the internet by storm, amassing over 7 million views on the popular video-sharing platform, X Crossing.
The incident occurred on a sunny day at a crowded beach, where families were enjoying the surf and sand. The young girl was playing near the shoreline when an unexpectedly large wave crashed onto the shore, sweeping her off her feet.
Before onlookers could react, her dog who was playing nearby sprang into action. With lightning speed, dog dashed towards her and managed to grab hold of her clothing with its teeth. The quick-thinking dog then pulled her to safety just moments before another wave hit the shore.
A video that recently surpassed 7 million views on X has elicited an overwhelmingly positive response from netizens.
Read some of them below:
