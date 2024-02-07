English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:28 IST

Viral: Chaat Shop With “Ex-Girlfriend” In Name, Left The Internet In Laughs

User shared a street food shop's photo named, EX GIRLFRIEND BANGARPETE CHATS, that has gone viral due to its creative and unique name. Check out the reactions.

Garvit Parashar
Chaat Shop With “Ex-Girlfriend” In Name, Left The Internet In Laughs
Chaat Shop With “Ex-Girlfriend” In Name, Left The Internet In Laughs | Image:X
In India, the creativity of attractive names is not a very big thing, and we have seen many names, from Naan of the Above and Chaayos to many more. And now one more name has been added to the list. An X user shared an image of a chaat corner that says, “EX GIRLFRIEND BANGARPETE CHATS."

This shared post has gone viral on the internet, has more than 70,000 views, and has been shared multiple times on social media platform X. Apart from the name of this shop, the caption shared with the image is more hilarious; it says, "Looking to chat about your breakup? Fear no more.

The picture that was shared on X showcases a woman sitting on the counter of the shop and a customer sitting and enjoying the meal. If you are willing to go to the EX GIRLFRIEND BANGARPETE CHATS shop, here’s the list of dishes that you can get here. There are two menus in front of the counter, one in English and one in Kannada. The list starts with everyone’s favorite: pani puri, followed by masala puri, dahi puri, nipat masala, sev puri, bhel puri, and chips masala. Apart from dahi puri, which costs Rs. 50, all other dishes are Rs. 40.

And as always, the comment section has been tremendous and funny. Many users shared their responses under the replies, and some of them are here:

Another commented, “If that guy isn't a customer, it's an ex-couple sitting there.”
 

The fourth one said, “This one sure hasn’t moved on.”

Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:28 IST

