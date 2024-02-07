Advertisement

Traverse City: In Michigan, a 65-year-old man faced a dangerous situation during a leisurely walk with his dog at Arbutus Lake. Unfortunately, he fell through the icy cover, leaving him trapped in the freezing waters. His loyal dog Ruby stood by his side, and quick action from Michigan State Police ensured a timely rescue.

Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer Kammeron Bennetts responded to a 911 call from witnesses who saw the incident unfold. Upon reaching the scene, the Bennetts assessed the situation swiftly. The man was struggling in the icy water, only his head and shoulders visible. Recognizing the urgency, Bennetts acted promptly to ensure the man's safety.

Advertisement

The entire rescue operation endured approximately 16 minutes, but the timely and decisive actions of Officer Bennetts, the invaluable assistance of Ruby, and the steadfast support from the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department firefighters ensured the man's successful retrieval from the icy waters. Following the rescue, he was promptly transported to Munson Medical Center for treatment and was released, fortunately escaping serious injury.

Advertisement