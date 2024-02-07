English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Viral: Dog Rescues Michigan Resident from Icy Water- WATCH

A heartwarming video capturing the courageous act of a dog named Ruby, who heroically rescued her owner from the icy waters in Michigan lake.

Navya Dubey
Michigan State Police posted a video featuring a dog aiding in a snow rescue operation.
Michigan State Police posted a video featuring a dog aiding in a snow rescue operation. | Image:Facebook
Traverse City: In Michigan, a 65-year-old man faced a dangerous situation during a leisurely walk with his dog at Arbutus Lake. Unfortunately, he fell through the icy cover, leaving him trapped in the freezing waters. His loyal dog Ruby stood by his side, and quick action from Michigan State Police ensured a timely rescue. 

Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer Kammeron Bennetts responded to a 911 call from witnesses who saw the incident unfold. Upon reaching the scene, the Bennetts assessed the situation swiftly. The man was struggling in the icy water, only his head and shoulders visible. Recognizing the urgency, Bennetts acted promptly to ensure the man's safety.

The entire rescue operation endured approximately 16 minutes, but the timely and decisive actions of Officer Bennetts, the invaluable assistance of Ruby, and the steadfast support from the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department firefighters ensured the man's successful retrieval from the icy waters. Following the rescue, he was promptly transported to Munson Medical Center for treatment and was released, fortunately escaping serious injury. 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

