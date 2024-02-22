Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Viral: Employee Dismissed For Eating Sandwich Left In Meeting Room | Read More

A cleaner in the United Kingdom was fired by a well known London law firm for eating a leftover sandwich which she found in a meeting room.

Navya Dubey
Woman Fired For Eating Leftover Sandwich
Woman Fired For Eating Leftover Sandwich | Image:X
A cleaner in the UK got fired from a big law firm in London for eating a sandwich left over from a meeting. Her name is Gabriela Rodriguez, and she's from Ecuador. She worked at Devonshires Solicitors for two years. Now, she's taking legal action against them. 

A group called United Voices of the World, which helps workers, said Gabriela was fired a few days before Christmas last year. This happened because the cleaning company she worked for, Total Clean, got a complaint about sandwiches not being returned. They said Gabriela ate a sandwich worth about 1.50 euros around Rs 134 in Indian rupees that she thought was going to be thrown away after a meeting of lawyers. 

The reasons why gabriela was fired because she took something that belonged to the clients without permission. The union thinks Gabriela was treated unfairly. They say if she wasn't from Latin America and didn't speak English well, the company wouldn't have complained about her and fired her. 

To support Gabriela, some workers from the union gathered outside the law firm's office on February 14. They brought lots of tuna cans, sandwiches, balloons shaped like hearts, and love letters for Gabriela. 

Gabriela said it was normal for staff to take leftover sandwiches for lunch. She took one near the end of her shift and put it in the fridge. A week later, she was called just before the end of her shift and suspended without pay while they investigated it. 

The union's leader, Petros Elia, said cleaners like Gabriela are often fired for small reasons, which they think is unfair. They want all workers to be treated with respect, no matter where they're from or what language they speak. They're taking both companies to court for discrimination. 

Total Clean, Gabriela's employer, said Gabriela's version of what happened is wrong. They said they followed the law when they fired her. 

The law firm said they didn't officially complain about Gabriela and didn't tell Total Clean to fire her. They stated that the decision regarding Gabriela's reemployment lies with Total Clean. However, they expressed their lack of objection should Total Clean opt to reinstate Gabriela in her former position. 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 16:23 IST

