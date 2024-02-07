English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Viral Food Hacks: Kolkata Vendor Sells 'Biryani Momo', Netizens Ask Innovation or Indigestion?

In Kolkata, a street food vendor recently launched 'Biryani Momo', featuring chicken biryani stuffed inside a momo. Video went viral.

Navya Dubey
Making of Chicken Biryani Momos by a vendor in Kolkata
Chicken Biryani Momos by a vendor in Kolkata | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A street food vendor in Kolkata has introduced a unique dish called Biryani Momo, which combines chicken biryani inside a momo, breaking away from traditional flavors.  

A food blogger shared a video of this innovative dish on the Instagram page 'haomaokhaovlogs,' aiming to provide a distinct fusion for culinary enthusiasts. The caption of the video reads, "Kolkata’s first-time biryani momo! Yes, you heard it right! A new concept introduced by Momo Chayee! Will you be trying this or not." 

Despite gaining over a million views, the video faced significant criticism from viewers on social media.  

Some expressed disappointment, stating that it "destroyed the whole ethnicity of Momo as well as biriyani," while other netzines "How to destroy two delicacies at the same time." One person commented "Being a social media influencer, you have some responsibilities, too."  

Published January 18th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

