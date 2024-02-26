Advertisement

The bad behaviour of seniors towards juniors or newly hired employees makes the work culture bad for everyone. And millions of people absorb that, but not all. A Reddit user with the handle "CrazieIrish" ended this and resigned from his job after his senior used foul language. The senior replied "f**k off" when he asked for work-related assistance.



One user asked, “Oooo - tell me more! Were you at home when you sent it or at the office (or wherever)? Did you pack up and walk out? I have dreams of doing that.”



So CrazieIrish replied, “Work from home. I had to call him for support for a new computer to get access. He was not happy I hadn't set up the computer on my free time to get it ready. Told me to fuck off when I said I wasn't doing it for free. Told him I quit as soon as he told me to f**k off for the last time.”

The post has gotten 43,000 upvotes after uploading, and the CrazieIrish also attached a screenshot of the resignation. The matter in the e-mail was "Effective immediately, I quit. And Anthony, you will never tell me to f**k off again. Thank you for your time." Despite sending the resignation email, CrazieIrish noted that they had yet to receive any response from their employer at the time of posting. The incident, which occurred recently, serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by many in navigating toxic workplace dynamics.

