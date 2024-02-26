Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Viral News: Fed Up Employee Quits After Senior Use Foul Language,' Posted On Reddit

Reddit user quits after boss's profanity-laced insult, sparking discussion on workplace toxicity; post gains 45,000 upvotes.

Garvit Parashar
Employee Quits After Senior Use Foul Language,' Posted On Reddit
Employee Quits After Senior Use Foul Language,' Posted On Reddit | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The bad behaviour of seniors towards juniors or newly hired employees makes the work culture bad for everyone. And millions of people absorb that, but not all. A Reddit user with the handle "CrazieIrish" ended this and resigned from his job after his senior used foul language. The senior replied "f**k off" when he asked for work-related assistance. 

One user asked, “Oooo - tell me more! Were you at home when you sent it or at the office (or wherever)? Did you pack up and walk out? I have dreams of doing that.”

So CrazieIrish replied, “Work from home. I had to call him for support for a new computer to get access. He was not happy I hadn't set up the computer on my free time to get it ready. Told me to fuck off when I said I wasn't doing it for free. Told him I quit as soon as he told me to f**k off for the last time.”

So, I Quit My Job
byu/CrazieIrish inantiwork

The post has gotten 43,000 upvotes after uploading, and the CrazieIrish also attached a screenshot of the resignation. The matter in the e-mail was "Effective immediately, I quit. And Anthony, you will never tell me to f**k off again. Thank you for your time." Despite sending the resignation email, CrazieIrish noted that they had yet to receive any response from their employer at the time of posting. The incident, which occurred recently, serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by many in navigating toxic workplace dynamics.
 

