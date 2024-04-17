Advertisement

In the ever-evolving landscape of job applications and interviews, a recent Reddit post has shed light on the complexities of recruiter-candidate interactions, sparking debate over professionalism and communication norms.

The post, shared by a Reddit user, detailed an exchange between an interviewee and a recruiter following the candidate's decision to withdraw from consideration for a position. What ensued was a response from the recruiter that some deemed as unnecessarily petty and unprofessional.

Advertisement

The interviewee initially reached out to the recruiter to express their disinterest in pursuing the role, stating, "For the sake of not wasting your time, I’m just going to follow up now and let you know I don’t think I’ll be pursuing the position. I wish you the best of luck in finding a new candidate, and hope you have a great weekend!"

However, the recruiter's reply took a surprising turn. They responded, "Hey LOL- I offered it to someone this afternoon after you left. I ended the interview with you early as you were not qualified and did not want to lead you on. So sorry! So you know, what I did is interview protocol to talk through a job with someone and ask them to go back and see if that is what they want to do. While interviewing others. It was obvious you were not right. I was just being nice. Wish you the best of luck finding your right fit in career!"

The interviewee had previously noted a negative experience during the interview itself, where the recruiter seemed distracted and disinterested. Despite this, the recruiter urged the candidate to reconsider the role before ultimately being informed of the candidate's decision to withdraw.

Advertisement

The recruiter's response has sparked criticism from Reddit users, with one commenter stating, "Why would she spend time and effort writing all these words when a simple 'thank you for your email, good luck in the future' would be enough? This just screams insecurity. What a child."

