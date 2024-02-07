English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 18:09 IST

Viral Roti Hack: Roll Out Five Perfect Rotis Simultaneously with This Genius Technique!

Learn a viral roti hack: roll out five perfect rotis at once using a unique stacking and rolling technique.

Garvit Parashar
Roll Out Five Perfect Rotis Simultaneously
Roll Out Five Perfect Rotis Simultaneously | Image:Instagram: hack_it_with_megha
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Creating a perfectly round roti can be a challenging task that requires skill and patience. Despite receiving tips from elders, many individuals find it difficult to achieve the desired result. However, a recent viral video on Instagram might just be the solution for those struggling with roti-making. Shared by @hack_it_with_megha, the video demonstrates a unique hack to roll out not one but five rotis simultaneously using a rolling pin.

In the video, Megha instructs viewers to coat portions of dough generously with dry flour and flatten them slightly. The next step involves stacking these portions on top of each other and gently rolling them out, rotating the stack and applying additional flour as needed. Surprisingly, the end result is five individual rotis perfectly rolled out without sticking to each other.

Advertisement

"Genius," exclaimed the caption of the post. The video has garnered attention and praise from internet users, with many expressing their eagerness to try out this innovative hack. However, not everyone had the same level of success. Some users shared their positive experiences, while others expressed skepticism.

Advertisement

One commenter enthusiastically stated, "Ban jaayegi, try karo, aaram se banti hai (It will be made, try it, it is made easily)." Another reminisced, "Meri dadi aise hi banati thi (My grandmother used to make it this way only)." Despite the positive responses, a few users reported unsuccessful attempts. One person admitted, "I tried with five and then three rotis, but both times didn't work." Another skeptical commenter cautioned, "Itna bhi jhoot mat bolo yaar (Don't say so much lie also)."

 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 18:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. DocuSign lays off 400 employees in sales, marketing

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by Delhi Court on February 17

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Classic Beard Styles To Help You Look Groomed And Stylish

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  4. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in State Transport Bus in Nagpur

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement