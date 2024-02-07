Advertisement

Creating a perfectly round roti can be a challenging task that requires skill and patience. Despite receiving tips from elders, many individuals find it difficult to achieve the desired result. However, a recent viral video on Instagram might just be the solution for those struggling with roti-making. Shared by @hack_it_with_megha, the video demonstrates a unique hack to roll out not one but five rotis simultaneously using a rolling pin.

In the video, Megha instructs viewers to coat portions of dough generously with dry flour and flatten them slightly. The next step involves stacking these portions on top of each other and gently rolling them out, rotating the stack and applying additional flour as needed. Surprisingly, the end result is five individual rotis perfectly rolled out without sticking to each other.

"Genius," exclaimed the caption of the post. The video has garnered attention and praise from internet users, with many expressing their eagerness to try out this innovative hack. However, not everyone had the same level of success. Some users shared their positive experiences, while others expressed skepticism.

One commenter enthusiastically stated, "Ban jaayegi, try karo, aaram se banti hai (It will be made, try it, it is made easily)." Another reminisced, "Meri dadi aise hi banati thi (My grandmother used to make it this way only)." Despite the positive responses, a few users reported unsuccessful attempts. One person admitted, "I tried with five and then three rotis, but both times didn't work." Another skeptical commenter cautioned, "Itna bhi jhoot mat bolo yaar (Don't say so much lie also)."