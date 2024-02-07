Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

Viral: Self-Pouring Beer Machine in Japan Takes the Internet by Storm: Convenience vs. Tradition?

Japan's self-pouring beer machine sparks controversy on social media: praised for efficiency, criticized for lacking the human touch in the art of pouring.

Garvit Parashar
Self-Pouring Beer Machine in Japan Takes the Internet by Storm
Self-Pouring Beer Machine in Japan Takes the Internet by Storm | Image:Instagram: superscientific
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Innovative technology and smart tools are transforming the way we experience food and drink, with scientific advancements enhancing our culinary encounters in unprecedented ways. The goal is to streamline processes, reduce costs, and save time, often leading to the development of fully automatic solutions that minimize human intervention. A recent sensation on the internet involves a self pouring beer machine in Japan, showcased in an Instagram reel by @superscientific, which has garnered over 19 million views.

The Instagram reel provides a glimpse into the workings of the machine, as the content creator takes a chilled glass from a nearby refrigerator and places it on the machine's dedicated receptacle. A caution notice above the machine reads, "Caution: The glass will tilt. Do not touch the glass until the beer is completely filled." The machine lives up to its promise, tilting the glass at two angles as it fills with beer. Around 8090% full, the machine tops it with a precise amount of foam. According to the caption, this innovative machine can be found at an airport lounge in Narita.

The viral video has sparked a range of reactions online, with some Instagram users embracing the idea of such a machine, while others express skepticism, particularly regarding the foam addition.

"All beer lovers cry when they see this. NOT the proper way." Other one said, "The only reason this is a bad pour is cause the foam is added rather than created with the pour itself. Otherwise good. But it will never be a substitute for a proper human bartender." One German user wrote  "The German in me loves the overengineering but hates the pour."

Another one said, "But I enjoy the satisfaction of pouring my own."

The controversy surrounding the self pouring beer machine hinges on the debate between technological efficiency and the human touch in the art of pouring the perfect beer. While some appreciate the precision and convenience of the machine, others argue that it lacks the personal connection and finesse that a human bartender brings to the table.

In the era of technological advancements, this selfpouring beer machine serves as a conversation starter, raising questions about the intersection of automation and tradition in the culinary world. As opinions continue to pour in, it remains to be seen whether such inventions will become commonplace or if the art of pouring a beer will forever remain a cherished human skill.
 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

