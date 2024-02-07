Advertisement

A visitor has recently returned some pumice stones that she had taken from the historic site of Pompeii, claiming that she experienced a curse after removing them. Pompeii, once a thriving Roman city, was tragically covered in volcanic ash in 79 AD due to the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius. Archaeologist Gabriel Zuchtriegel posted a photo of the stones on X.

A person sent back three pumice stones with a letter. The director of Pompeii's archaeological park, Zuchtriegel, shared the letter. In it, the visitor said sorry for taking the stones. She didn't know about the Pompeii curse and that it's not allowed to take things from there. She also shared that within a year of her visit, she got diagnosed with breast cancer, even though she was young and healthy, which her doctors called 'bad luck'.

The idea of a curse affecting those who take objects from historical sites is not a new one, and stories of such curses have been part of various cultures for many years. Regardless of whether the curse is real, the tourist's encounter has prompted her to find closure by giving back the stones and expressing regret for her error.

Pompeii, as a historical site, has been a valuable source for archaeologists and a captivating destination for visitors globally.