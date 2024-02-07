Viral: Tourists Frightened by Tiger and Leopard Duo on Safari-WATCH

Advertisement

A video recently shared on Instagram has caused a lot of people to be upset. The video shows tourists getting really excited because they saw a leopard and a tiger in Ranthambore. The Instagram page where the video was posted is called @shareyoursafari, and it's managed by a travel company.

In the video, you can see the tourists inside a vehicle, screaming with excitement as they spot the big cats. The video starts in a place with lots of trees, and the tourists are telling the driver to stop by shouting 'Bas, bas [here, here]'. Then, you see why they're so excited – a tiger and a leopard show up.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted a few days ago and has gotten almost 3.4 lakh views and about 6,100 likes. People had different things to say about it in the comments. Some people didn't like how the tourists were acting, being loud and disrupting the moment with the wild animals.

Read some comments here:

