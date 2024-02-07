English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Viral: Tourists Frightened by Tiger and Leopard Duo on Safari-WATCH

A video of a group of tourists screaming and shouting after spotting a tiger standing extremely close to their vehicle has gone viral on social media.

Navya Dubey
In the picture, a tiger is seen standing in close to a tourist vehicle.
In the picture, a tiger is seen standing in close to a tourist vehicle. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A video recently shared on Instagram has caused a lot of people to be upset. The video shows tourists getting really excited because they saw a leopard and a tiger in Ranthambore. The Instagram page where the video was posted is called @shareyoursafari, and it's managed by a travel company.  

In the video, you can see the tourists inside a vehicle, screaming with excitement as they spot the big cats. The video starts in a place with lots of trees, and the tourists are telling the driver to stop by shouting 'Bas, bas [here, here]'. Then, you see why they're so excited – a tiger and a leopard show up.  

Advertisement

Watch the video here:   

The video was posted a few days ago and has gotten almost 3.4 lakh views and about 6,100 likes. People had different things to say about it in the comments. Some people didn't like how the tourists were acting, being loud and disrupting the moment with the wild animals.   

Read some comments here: 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World22 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  5. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment42 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement