English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Viral Video: A Simple Pasta Hack Takes Over the Beach-WATCH

A simple hack for cooking pasta on the beach has gone viral on social media.

Navya Dubey
A woman cooking pasta on the beach, went viral
A woman cooking pasta on the beach, went viral | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A day at the beach is a favorite for many, especially when it comes to enjoying our preferred foods. Some opt for the convenience of packaged treats, while others take pleasure in preparing special homemade dishes to bring along.  

Recently Avery Cyrus, a content creator who shares a video on her social media which went viral. 

Advertisement

In a viral Instagram reel crossing nearly 18 million views, Avery is spotted crafting pasta from scratch right on the beach, foregoing traditional kitchens  

The video kicks off with Avery skillfully igniting a makeshift fire with tossed wood. On what seems to be a portable chopping board, she artfully combines flour, creating a well for two cracked eggs. Make a dough, for the sauce, Avery melts butter in a pan, adding chopped garlic, cream, grated Parmesan cheese, and cheese cubes. The prepared sauce is set aside. In a bold move, she dashes to the ocean, collecting water in the pan to boil the pasta. 

Advertisement

Rolling out the dough and cutting it into noodle-like strands, Avery proceeds to boil them in seawater. Once the pasta is perfectly cooked, she skillfully combines it with the sauce, garnishing the dish with a sprinkle of basil. The grand finale involves savoring the homemade beach-cooked pasta while admiring the sunset. 

Watch the video here:  

Advertisement

The video went viral on Instagram, some social media users commented on her post, read some of the comments here:  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement