A day at the beach is a favorite for many, especially when it comes to enjoying our preferred foods. Some opt for the convenience of packaged treats, while others take pleasure in preparing special homemade dishes to bring along.

Recently Avery Cyrus, a content creator who shares a video on her social media which went viral.

In a viral Instagram reel crossing nearly 18 million views, Avery is spotted crafting pasta from scratch right on the beach, foregoing traditional kitchens

The video kicks off with Avery skillfully igniting a makeshift fire with tossed wood. On what seems to be a portable chopping board, she artfully combines flour, creating a well for two cracked eggs. Make a dough, for the sauce, Avery melts butter in a pan, adding chopped garlic, cream, grated Parmesan cheese, and cheese cubes. The prepared sauce is set aside. In a bold move, she dashes to the ocean, collecting water in the pan to boil the pasta.

Rolling out the dough and cutting it into noodle-like strands, Avery proceeds to boil them in seawater. Once the pasta is perfectly cooked, she skillfully combines it with the sauce, garnishing the dish with a sprinkle of basil. The grand finale involves savoring the homemade beach-cooked pasta while admiring the sunset.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral on Instagram, some social media users commented on her post, read some of the comments here:

