Recently, people have been talking a lot about airplane food online. They're saying it's not clean and it costs a lot, but a video by travel vlogger Karl Rock comparing Indian and American airline meals went viral. People are wondering which one he liked better.

In the viral video, Karl stated, " I flew premium economy for the first time, so let's see which country had better plane food: India or the US? I flew out of India and just saw this! This food is better quality than the economy because I was able to enjoy it. Breakfast was great too. The food was a step up."

The first meal was chicken with veggies and a side salad. There was also yogurt and dessert. For breakfast, there was an omelet, sausages, veggies, bread, fruits, and yogurt.

Karl continued, "But now see my dinner out of New York and the next breakfast. Are you seeing a pattern? I've got rubbery processed chicken, boring rice, and just flavorless slop. And I love American food. Grits, biscuits, barbecue—but, man, this ain't it! This is American jail food. Which meal would you rather eat?"

The American meal consists of chicken topped with some sort of sauce or gravy and rice. The next shot shows another dish with rice, carrots, peas, and white gravy.

In the caption, Karl wrote, "Delhi to New York (DEL-JFK) with American Airlines for the first time. It was a 17-hour flight with two meals: dinner and breakfast. Plus, snacks in between."

Watch the complete video below:

The YouTube video has garnered nearly 800,000 views, receiving various responses on social media. One user commented, “Good to see him sharing good aspects of India rather than scams." Another user wrote, "I think he just loves India so much, as he should!" and "I love that they go to the extent of putting chopped parsley on the rice to make it look less boring.". "Yeah, airline food is basically what you find in the frozen dinner section at the grocery store," another commented.

