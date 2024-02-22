English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Viral Video: American Vlogger Compare Indian Flight Food Vs American Cuisine, Breaks the Internet

A video comparing "India vs. U.S. Plane Food" by renowned travel vlogger Karl Rock has gained attention on the internet.

Navya Dubey
A viral video of food served on a flight from India to USA
A viral video of food served on a flight from India to USA | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Recently, people have been talking a lot about airplane food online. They're saying it's not clean and it costs a lot, but a video by travel vlogger Karl Rock comparing Indian and American airline meals went viral. People are wondering which one he liked better.  

In the viral video, Karl stated, " I flew premium economy for the first time, so let's see which country had better plane food: India or the US? I flew out of India and just saw this! This food is better quality than the economy because I was able to enjoy it. Breakfast was great too. The food was a step up."  

Advertisement

The first meal was chicken with veggies and a side salad. There was also yogurt and dessert. For breakfast, there was an omelet, sausages, veggies, bread, fruits, and yogurt.  

Karl continued, "But now see my dinner out of New York and the next breakfast. Are you seeing a pattern? I've got rubbery processed chicken, boring rice, and just flavorless slop. And I love American food. Grits, biscuits, barbecue—but, man, this ain't it! This is American jail food. Which meal would you rather eat?"  

Advertisement

The American meal consists of chicken topped with some sort of sauce or gravy and rice. The next shot shows another dish with rice, carrots, peas, and white gravy.  

In the caption, Karl wrote, "Delhi to New York (DEL-JFK) with American Airlines for the first time. It was a 17-hour flight with two meals: dinner and breakfast. Plus, snacks in between."  

Advertisement

Watch the complete video below:  

 The YouTube video has garnered nearly 800,000 views, receiving various responses on social media. One user commented, “Good to see him sharing good aspects of India rather than scams." Another user wrote, "I think he just loves India so much, as he should!" and "I love that they go to the extent of putting chopped parsley on the rice to make it look less boring.". "Yeah, airline food is basically what you find in the frozen dinner section at the grocery store,"  another commented.  

  

Advertisement

  

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

12 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

14 minutes ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

18 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

22 minutes ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

28 minutes ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

37 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

an hour ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

3 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

6 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

7 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

a day ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

a day ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

a day ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

a day ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fact-Finding Panel on Human Rights to Arrive in Kolkata Tomorrow | LIVE

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. WATCH: EAM Jaishankar’s Clear-Cut Lessons To UN Over UNSC Reforms

    Videos10 minutes ago

  3. MI captain Harmanpreet names player who could be a star in WPL 2024

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. NTPC Vindhyachal to establish India’s first carbon capture plant

    Economy News17 minutes ago

  5. WATCH: British Family Awaits Return Of Their Son-In-Law

    Videos17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo