Updated March 11th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Viral Video: Chicken Getting Cooked on Amusement Rides Sparked Online Debate Among Foodies

Viral 'Chicken Park' video shows amusement rides cooking chicken, sparking online debate among foodies over ethics and taste.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Chicken Getting Cooked on Amusement Rides Sparked Online Debate
Chicken Getting Cooked on Amusement Rides Sparked Online Debate | Image:Instagram: viajecomemprego
A viral video on Instagram that showcases an unusual park has sparked a debate among foodies on the internet. The video shows chunks of chicken strapped to the fairground rides, slowly cooked by fire. 

An Instagram user named ‘viajecomemprego’ posted this video with a caption that read, “Have you ever seen one of these around?

Call us, if you are from the Gastronomy sector, comment on your job, suddenly we have an opportunity for Paid Training (Internship, Trainee or Management Training) in the United States for you too (with 1-year contracts and visa work)!

There are hundreds of vacancies in luxury hotels and Restaurants on Michelin Guide.”



To some, this huge place was fascinating, but a big part questions the ethics and need for it. Soon after posting this video, it sparked a debate among social media users, who expressed various opinions.

One user commented, “A user commented, "How dare you cook something like that and that too so far from my place.... I can't go there to eat bro…”
 

"Chicken park❌ Chicken Graveyard ✅," a user said. 


Another one wrote, “Ridiculous. really very heartless theme.”

A third user replied, “Feeling bad for those... proud to be vegan. how will you enjoy eating them you killed their life and you are enjoying it! I hope you'll get karma in hell.”

Published March 11th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

Viral

