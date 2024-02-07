Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

Viral Video: Chicken Stall in Jalandhar Sells 'KFC' Style Chicken for Just Rs 5

Jalandhar Fried Chicken Stall Becomes Internet Sensation, Offers KFC-Style Chicken for Only Rs 5.

Navya Dubey
People come together for yummy Rs. 5 fried chicken
People come together for yummy Rs. 5 fried chicken | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Punjab: In Jalandhar, Sardar ji, a local food seller, recently celebrated the second anniversary of his food stall that went viral. In the heartwarming footage, Sardar ji and his two brothers introduced a unique treat to the community called "Kamra Fried Chicken" – their own version of the famous 'KFC' chicken. What's even more surprising is that they're selling it for just Rs 5. 

On Instagram, a vlogger named @jalandharwaleofficial posted a video showing the exciting event. When Sardar ji was asked why the chicken was so cheap, he said it's because of the people's love. And everyone really liked it! The fried chicken came with two dips – mayonnaise and green chutney. A lot of people waited patiently for more than an hour to taste this special treat. 

Watch the video here:  

The video quickly gained popularity online, drawing the interest of food lovers and social media users alike. The affordability combined with the promise of a KFC-style experience has generated excitement among people. Lots of people showed they were excited by leaving comments online. This made the video even more popular and talked about. 

 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

Viral
