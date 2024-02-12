Advertisement

The internet is filled with fusion food videos and we have seen a lot of them. Some are approved by the users of the internet, some are straightly disapproved and some become the point of debate amongst them. And now a cool thing has become a hot topic to discuss. A new dish which is chocolate and strawberry jam-filled bananas. This video is coming from none other than Surat, Gujarat.

The footage demonstrates the vendor slicing off the end of a banana and creating a cavity within it without peeling it. Using a syringe machine, chocolate syrup is injected into the banana, after which it is neatly wrapped in tissue paper and served to the customer—all for the price of ₹60.

Alongside this inventive concoction, the vendor also offers an array of other treats, including strawberries smothered in chocolate sauce, steaming cups of hot chocolate, and a banana peanut butter delight featuring a banana filled with peanut butter. Despite garnering interest from many intrigued potential customers, there has been some contention regarding the dish's pricing, with a few expressing dissatisfaction in this regard.

