Advertisement

A spine-chilling incident unfolded at Pilanesberg National Park in South Africa as an elephant lifted a safari truck multiple times, sending shivers down the spines of tourists on board. The heart-stopping ordeal, which occurred on Monday, left passengers scrambling for safety as the colossal animal asserted its dominance.

According to reports from ABC News, tourists found themselves huddling between the seats of the 22-seater safari truck as the elephant made its presence felt. Video footage captured by eyewitness Hendry Blom showcased the nerve-wracking encounter, with the truck's driver audibly urging the elephant to depart while resorting to slapping the vehicle's side in a bid to deter the massive creature. Eventually, the elephant relented and retreated to the side, allowing the passengers a collective sigh of relief.

Advertisement

Watch The Video:

Giant elephant vs a safari vehicle in South Africa pic.twitter.com/2onzFajYos — Githii (@githii) March 19, 2024

Blom, who was present at the national park during the incident, shared his apprehension with ABC News, stating, "We were definitely scared, especially for the people in the truck because we thought they might die."

Additional footage from inside the truck revealed terrified tourists seeking refuge on the vehicle's floor as the situation unfolded.

Advertisement

Poncho Mogodiri, the field operations manager of Mankwe Game Trackers, the tour company implicated in the alarming incident, shed light on the circumstances. He explained that the tourists were ensconced in an animal hide when the bull elephant approached. Mogodiri emphasized that the elephant's aggression stemmed from the truck encroaching too closely, driven by tourists eager to capture snapshots of the majestic creature.

In a statement issued by Pilanesberg National Park, the importance of respecting wildlife boundaries was underscored. "Hides provide you with the rare opportunity to unobtrusively view the wildlife and birds at close quarters," the park emphasized.

Ron Magill, communications director at Zoo Miami, said, "Anyone that's worked with elephants will tell you when a bull like that charges, you don't turn and run, you need to make as much noise and stand your ground."

Advertisement

The social media users shared their reactions in the comments section. One user said, “Humans will never learn.”

Another one said, “Lol, I was going to get off and run! The driver is definitely a better man!”

