Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 12:21 IST

Viral Video: Elephant Lifts Safari Truck in Terrifying Encounter at South African National Park

Elephant lifts safari truck in terrifying South African encounter, viral video captures heart-stopping moment, tourists seek safety.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Elephant Lifts Safari Truck at South African National Park
Elephant Lifts Safari Truck at South African National Park | Image:X: @githii
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A spine-chilling incident unfolded at Pilanesberg National Park in South Africa as an elephant lifted a safari truck multiple times, sending shivers down the spines of tourists on board. The heart-stopping ordeal, which occurred on Monday, left passengers scrambling for safety as the colossal animal asserted its dominance.

According to reports from ABC News, tourists found themselves huddling between the seats of the 22-seater safari truck as the elephant made its presence felt. Video footage captured by eyewitness Hendry Blom showcased the nerve-wracking encounter, with the truck's driver audibly urging the elephant to depart while resorting to slapping the vehicle's side in a bid to deter the massive creature. Eventually, the elephant relented and retreated to the side, allowing the passengers a collective sigh of relief.

Watch The Video: 

Blom, who was present at the national park during the incident, shared his apprehension with ABC News, stating, "We were definitely scared, especially for the people in the truck because we thought they might die."

Additional footage from inside the truck revealed terrified tourists seeking refuge on the vehicle's floor as the situation unfolded.

Poncho Mogodiri, the field operations manager of Mankwe Game Trackers, the tour company implicated in the alarming incident, shed light on the circumstances. He explained that the tourists were ensconced in an animal hide when the bull elephant approached. Mogodiri emphasized that the elephant's aggression stemmed from the truck encroaching too closely, driven by tourists eager to capture snapshots of the majestic creature.

In a statement issued by Pilanesberg National Park, the importance of respecting wildlife boundaries was underscored. "Hides provide you with the rare opportunity to unobtrusively view the wildlife and birds at close quarters," the park emphasized.

Ron Magill, communications director at Zoo Miami, said, "Anyone that's worked with elephants will tell you when a bull like that charges, you don't turn and run, you need to make as much noise and stand your ground."

The social media users shared their reactions in the comments section. One user said, “Humans will never learn.”

Another one said, “Lol, I was going to get off and run! The driver is definitely a better man!” 
 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 12:21 IST

Viral

