Updated February 4th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Viral Video: Experiment Of ‘Ice Cream Dosa’; Left Netizens Divided On The Internet

The 'Ice Cream Dosa' viral sensation sparks debate as a unique fusion of dosa, ice cream, and unexpected flavors takes social media by storm.

Garvit Parashar
Right now, food experiments are reaching new heights and people want to create their versions of every food. In another viral video, the favourite dish of South India, Masala Dosa was the part of this experiment, mixed with ice cream. This bizaare food experiment of Ice Cream Dosa, left the internet diassappointed. 

The Instagram clip kicks off with the dosa batter being skillfully poured onto a sizzling hot tawa. While the dosa cooks, the person generously sprinkles what appears to be tutti frutti, and then proceeds to place a small tub of ice cream on top, finishing it off with a cherry and a tempting drizzle of chocolate. The juxtaposition of hot and cold, along with the interplay of savory and sweet, introduces a captivating layer of complexity to this culinary creation.

The video concludes with an enticing shot of the final product, but not everyone is applauding the innovation. A disgruntled user expressed their frustration, stating, "This guy will be the reason if MasterChef ever exits India." Another user humorously referenced the viral meme, saying, "Moy moy dosa." A third user questioned the unconventional trend, asking, “What's wrong with these people?”

In recent times, another viral reel showcasing the preparation of chicken tikka cupcakes has garnered considerable attention across various online platforms. Additionally, the somewhat bizarre Maggi ice cream has not been forgotten, causing a stir and garnering mixed reactions from the culinary community.

 

 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

