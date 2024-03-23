×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 15:12 IST

Viral Video: “Fire Momos” New Food Trend is Taking the Internet by Storm | WATCH

A viral video showcases "Fire Momos" in Jaipur, India, with unique preparation involving flames, garnering millions of views and comments.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Momos in India is an emoṭion more than a food, in India ṭhe street vendors have created different fusions like kurkure momos, Afghani momos, and many more like that. A few days ago we saw the emergence of Momo Burger, a new partner is now trending on the internet, the ‘Fire Momos.”

An Instagram user named “eatthisagra” shared this viral video on his account. The fire momos video is from Jaipur and the vendors make this recipe in a very unique way. This video has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of comments on it. The video was shared with a caption in which the address of this stall is mentioned.

Watch The Video:

The video starts with the vendor taking out the momos and putting oil into the pan and heating. Later he started to stir frying the momos till they turned slightly golden brown. When it’s done, he removes the excess oil into another container. Now he started adding the chopped cabbage, schezwan sauce and other spices on it.

Before giving this whole thing a twist he adds vinegar on top of it with the remaining oil which lights up a fire touching the roof of the stall. After this he started giving this a good stir and toss. And the vendors served the momos with a spicy chutney.

The users in the comment look fascinated with this fire momos. One of the user wrote, “Filal ab to Momos dekhna psnd h.”

Another user with health concerns said, “Heart attack free mai dega refined ke sath.”

Those who have tasted the momos added that they never get the taste anywhere else.

 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 15:12 IST

Viral

