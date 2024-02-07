Viral Video: Floating Ships Wow the Internet Because of Surreal Optical Illusion, User Reacts

Advertisement

A mesmerizing video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a surreal optical illusion where ships are looking like they are floating in the air instead of the water. Uploaded on platform X, the video has garnered about 12 Lakhs views and 21,000 likes, leaving viewers in awe of the seemingly magical spectacle.

The amazing illusion is attributed to a natural phenomenon known as Fata Morgana, which occurs when light is refracted through air layers of different temperatures. In simpler terms, Fata Morgana is a mirage that distorts the appearance of distant objects, making them appear elevated or suspended above their actual position.

Advertisement

This phenomenon is known as Fata Morgana that takes place when the color of the sea is a perfect match for the sky above it. pic.twitter.com/50Qp01BL63 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 28, 2024

In the viral video, the perfect alignment of the sea's color with the sky above creates the ideal conditions for Fata Morgana to work its enchantment. The bending of light rays causes the ships to be visually lifted, creating a breathtaking scene that challenges our perception of reality.

Advertisement

Fata Morgana has long been a source of fascination and inspiration, often giving rise to legends of floating cities and mythical landscapes. This video serves as a reminder of the wonders that nature can conjure, leaving us marveling at the beauty and complexity of the world around us.

