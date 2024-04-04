×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Viral Video: Foreign Child's Tears Turn to Joy as Diljit Dosanjh Song Plays on TV | WATCH

The video shows a foreign child stops crying when his mother plays Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Case' on TV.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
A foreign kid crying until his mother plays a Diljit Dosanjh song on TV
A foreign kid crying until his mother plays a Diljit Dosanjh song on TV | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Viral Video: People everywhere love Punjabi songs, and one of the most famous singers is Diljit Dosanjh. He's not just popular in India, but all over the world too. After his awesome show at Coachella in 2023 and his big world tour, his songs became even more popular. 

A heartwarming video shared on Instagram has gone viral, depicting a foreign child who has stopped crying and begun vibing to a song by Diljit Dosanjh. 

Advertisement

Watch the viral video here: 

In the viral video, a foreign child was seen in tears inside a living room. However, the moment his mother played 'Case' from Diljit's album 'Ghost,' the child stopped crying and started dancing to the Diljit songs. 

This viral video has been shared by the official account of Diljit Dosanjh’s team (@teamdiljitglobal), garnering significant attention. The team has tagged Diljit Dosanjh in the caption, showcasing the child's delightful connection to the music. 

Advertisement

The viral video has amassed millions of views and thousands of comments on social media. 

One social media user has commented, "Awww, so cute.” Another added, “Diljit’s power.” A third user wrote, “This kid is me while listening to Diljaan.” 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live Score

a few seconds ago
Ram Navami

Foods For Ram Navami

5 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet restarts flights

5 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Interview

11 minutes ago
Trees That Sheltered Lord Rama, Laxmana, Sita During Exile

Over 7,500 trees cut

11 minutes ago
Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam

Will Sanjay Nirupam Join

12 minutes ago
Google account block

Premium search pricing

12 minutes ago
Representative

Philippines growth rate

13 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

A low for Indian Football

15 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

16 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

17 minutes ago
Unemployment

US weekly jobless claims

19 minutes ago
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023

Samsung's profit spike

19 minutes ago
Apple

Apple's payment options

20 minutes ago
Republic Business Technology Awards 2024

RBETA 2024

21 minutes ago
Spotify

Spotify's new CFO

22 minutes ago
KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

25 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya

MI Captaincy Saga

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  2. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 19 hours ago

  4. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo