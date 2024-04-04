Updated April 4th, 2024 at 17:36 IST
Viral Video: Foreign Child's Tears Turn to Joy as Diljit Dosanjh Song Plays on TV | WATCH
The video shows a foreign child stops crying when his mother plays Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Case' on TV.
Viral Video: People everywhere love Punjabi songs, and one of the most famous singers is Diljit Dosanjh. He's not just popular in India, but all over the world too. After his awesome show at Coachella in 2023 and his big world tour, his songs became even more popular.
A heartwarming video shared on Instagram has gone viral, depicting a foreign child who has stopped crying and begun vibing to a song by Diljit Dosanjh.
Watch the viral video here:
In the viral video, a foreign child was seen in tears inside a living room. However, the moment his mother played 'Case' from Diljit's album 'Ghost,' the child stopped crying and started dancing to the Diljit songs.
This viral video has been shared by the official account of Diljit Dosanjh’s team (@teamdiljitglobal), garnering significant attention. The team has tagged Diljit Dosanjh in the caption, showcasing the child's delightful connection to the music.
The viral video has amassed millions of views and thousands of comments on social media.
One social media user has commented, "Awww, so cute.” Another added, “Diljit’s power.” A third user wrote, “This kid is me while listening to Diljaan.”
Published April 4th, 2024 at 17:36 IST
