Cricket in India is one of the most loved sports, and we can never get enough of it. Here, we all just need a space of 20 feet and the equipment to start playing the game, but imagine the pitch on one hill and the fielders fielding on another one.



This incident was just captured in Himachal Pradesh, when some kids were playing cricket on a declining series of hills. As we know, Himachal Pradesh is a hilly region, and finding ground is a difficult task. These kids made the quote “Necessity is the mother of invention” real.



Well, Anand Mahindra also wrote a very innovative caption that says, “India takes cricket to another level. Or should I say many ‘levels’…."

Some of the comments under this video was also hillarious, one user said, “Redefines the cricketing phrase “deep mid wicket” doesn’t it?” Other one said, “Who needs flat grounds when you have 'cricket with altitude' in India? These girls are taking the game to new heights, quite literally!”

Anand Mahindra always shares videos that inspire and motivate people, but sometimes he uses a funny way to describe things. This viral video also gardenered more than 3 Lakh views on social media platform X.

