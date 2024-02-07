English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Viral Video: “India takes cricket to another level." Anand Mahindra Shares a Video on X

Anand Mahindra shares a viral video of kids playing cricket on hills in Himachal Pradesh, calling it India's innovative cricket "on many levels."

Garvit Parashar
Anand Mahindra Shares a Video on X
Anand Mahindra Shares a Video on X | Image:X: @anandmahindra
  • 2 min read
Cricket in India is one of the most loved sports, and we can never get enough of it. Here, we all just need a space of 20 feet and the equipment to start playing the game, but imagine the pitch on one hill and the fielders fielding on another one.

This incident was just captured in Himachal Pradesh, when some kids were playing cricket on a declining series of hills. As we know, Himachal Pradesh is a hilly region, and finding ground is a difficult task. These kids made the quote “Necessity is the mother of invention” real.

Well, Anand Mahindra also wrote a very innovative caption that says, “India takes cricket to another level. Or should I say many ‘levels’…."

Some of the comments under this video was also hillarious, one user said, “Redefines the cricketing phrase “deep mid wicket” doesn’t it?” Other one said, “Who needs flat grounds when you have 'cricket with altitude' in India? These girls are taking the game to new heights, quite literally!” 


Anand Mahindra always shares videos that inspire and motivate people, but sometimes he uses a funny way to describe things. This viral video also gardenered more than 3 Lakh views on social media platform X. 
 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

