Updated February 13th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

Viral Video: Instagram User Washes 'Naan’ With Tap Water, Users Went Crazy

Viral video shows unique method of reviving leftover naan by soaking in water before reheating, sparking online debate.

Garvit Parashar
Instagram User Washes 'Naan’ With Tap Water
Instagram User Washes 'Naan’ With Tap Water | Image:Instagram: everythingalishay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The joy of having a big treat at home comes with many pros, including friends, family, and lots of good food. But one other thing that comes with it is the joy of eating the leftover food for breakfast. Now a video on Instagram has gone viral on this matter, but instead of food, the way of preparing the food is more catchy. The person in the video reheated the 'Naan', but first she put it under a tap to let it soak in water. 

After this, she placed the naan on the tawa and put a good amount of oil to reheat it around the corners of the naan. Then she flips and puts oil on the other side as well. She serves the naan with some leftover chicken dish, which is Chicken Bihari Boti cooked by her mother, and she ate that with that naan. 

Watch the video:

This video was posted in December last year but has been continuously making the rounds on the internet. The comment section was the reason for which it was repeated on Instagram, as people were confused about washing the naan. Now the Instagram user edited the caption and explained why she put it in water. She wrote, “Why did I water the naan: if you add water to any stale bread and toast it, it will become soft and just like new again. I used filtered water. Please use filtered water. Not tap water.”

Also, some of the comments supported this act, as one user wrote, “Everyone in Germany also wets their bread rolls before putting them in the oven to revive them. So the naan thing was normal. Looks delish!”

Another user wrote, “I thought my family invented it.”

A third user also supported this and said, "REAL ...the refried naan tastes bomb!!"

Published February 13th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

