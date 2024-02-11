Advertisement

The food experiments these days are going viral, or, as we can say, people are doing many food experiments to get viral. And again, a new experiment has caught everyone’s eye. A viral video was shared by Instagram influencer @youtubeswadofficial in which a food stall owner is making a new fusion out of two different things.



The video starts with a normal procedure to make an omelette, but it was a 10-egg omelette with extra butter on it. The dish was topped with onions, shredded cheese, tomatoes, oregano, and again, a layer of butter. But this video takes a wrong turn when the cook adds dry fruits to the omelette. He claims that this is a special recipe for the winter.



The video has gotten 36 lakh views till now and has been liked by more than 1 lakh users.



The comments in the video were more hilarious than the video. Following are some of the replies.



One of the replies read, “Great work Gaurav bhai you are actually warning us what EXACTLY NOT TO EAT! Kiddos.”



Another user said, "Total bill 1 lakh: 50k for hospital 50k for medicines."



“Petrol diesel bhi dal deta” (Put Petrol Diesel also). .



"Ruined it with paneer and dry fruit."

