Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Viral Video: Italian Woman Turns In-Flight Grand-Mother' for Tired Girl

A video went viral on internet showcasing an nice Italian lady helped a family on a long flight.

Navya Dubey
Italian Woman acted as 'Grand-Mother' in flight, showcasing her kindness
Italian Woman acted as 'Grand-Mother' in flight, showcasing her kindness | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

In a heartwarming incident that recently gained widespread attention on the internet, a touching encounter unfolded on a flight from Amsterdam to Canada.  

The viral video, shared by a mother named Nicola, shows how a kind stranger was nice to someone, crossing age and culture differences. Nicola and her little daughter were tired after a long journey from Rwanda. The girl mistakenly thought that an Italian lady sitting next to them was her grandma because they looked alike. The nice lady didn't hesitate and acted like a grandma, letting the girl sit on her lap and holding her hand during the flight to make her feel better. 

Advertisement

Watch the video here: 

Nicola shared this sweet moment on Good News Movement's Instagram, thanking the lady for being like a grandma to her daughter. She said her daughter thought the lady was her grandma because they looked similar and ended with a big "Thank you from all of us!" 

Many people on Instagram liked and appreciated this kind act between the little girl and the nice lady. It's a good reminder that being kind and caring is something everyone can appreciate. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Uttarakhand UCC Bill Proposes on Live-In Relationships | Explained

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Vanga Reveals Shahid Kapoor Didn’t Text Him Post Animal Success

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: TN BJP Chief Annamalai Likely to Meet Amit Shah Today

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi play?

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Britannia Industries' near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement