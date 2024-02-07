Advertisement

In a heartwarming incident that recently gained widespread attention on the internet, a touching encounter unfolded on a flight from Amsterdam to Canada.

The viral video, shared by a mother named Nicola, shows how a kind stranger was nice to someone, crossing age and culture differences. Nicola and her little daughter were tired after a long journey from Rwanda. The girl mistakenly thought that an Italian lady sitting next to them was her grandma because they looked alike. The nice lady didn't hesitate and acted like a grandma, letting the girl sit on her lap and holding her hand during the flight to make her feel better.

Watch the video here:

Nicola shared this sweet moment on Good News Movement's Instagram, thanking the lady for being like a grandma to her daughter. She said her daughter thought the lady was her grandma because they looked similar and ended with a big "Thank you from all of us!"

Many people on Instagram liked and appreciated this kind act between the little girl and the nice lady. It's a good reminder that being kind and caring is something everyone can appreciate.

