Viral Video: Loyal Dog Runs Mile To Daycare After Car Accident, Reuniting With Owner

A heartwarming viral video has surfaced on the internet that is again defining the relationship of a pet with its human friend. In this video, a dog can be seen standing in front of a dog daycare, trying to get the attention of the employees. The pet reached the place after she and her owner got into an accident at a distance of 1 mile. The dog ran back to the daycare from that place.



An Instagram page called We Rate Dogs shared this news on their page with a reel. The viral reel was shared with a caption that read, "This is Aries. She and her human were driving to the park when they were involved in a car accident. Aries went out the open window and bolted from the scene. Her human, Melissa Fickel, was afraid she would never see her dog again. About an hour later, she received a call from Aries' doggy daycare, Hounds Town Metro Detroit. She had run over a mile, right to their door." The place owner, Travis Ogden, called Fickel to inform her that Aries was safe.



The owner took this incident to social media and shared this video where Aries was in front of the daycare, and it also featured Fickel, who shared her experience, and the lover with her dog, Aries.



The viral instagram reel was shared by two Instagram pages and got lakhs of views. Also, the users are overjoyed with this incident and have commented with their thoughts on it.



One user wrote, “This is just fantastic. Shout out to Aries. 👏👏 Love the name.”



Another one wrote, “Amazing story good job, Aries.”



A third one praised the daycare, “This speaks volumes for the care you show Aries when she’s at hounds town!”

