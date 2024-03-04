Advertisement

A viral video is making the rounds on the internet in which a man has created a delicious sweet treat using all the deserts. The cook in the video adds whipped cream, chocolate chips, sprinkles, vanilla syrup, and many other things. In a viral video shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), a man used all these things to create one single dessert.



In this video, the cook covers a big glass with whipped cream and rolls it in chocolate chips. Then he filled the glass with chocolate shakes, added two chocolate waffles to the side of the glass, and topped it with chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, and vanilla sauce.



The video was shared by @PicturesFoIder and has 21.8 million views and 78,000 likes. The caption of the video reads, “I was waiting for him to stop, but he never did.”

I was waiting for him to stop but he never did pic.twitter.com/rLhers9ed4 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) March 1, 2024

Many thought it'd end there, but no, next he added a chocolate cupcake to this dessert and dressed it with a big injection of chocolate syrup. Then it is added to a mini Nutella jar, some Ferraro Rocher chocolates, and a good amount of whipped cream. And at the end, he emptied the chocolate syrup-filled injection all over the dish, giving this dish a final touch.

One user wrote in the comment section, “3 days later and he is still adding ingredients to his sugar potion.”

Another one added, “If diabetes could take physical form, this is how it would look like. Just imagine the calorie count in that.” A third user wrote, “What a waste of food.

You know they like maybe took a bite of the top and that's it.”

