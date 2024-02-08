English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Viral Video: Man Drive Bike With His Legs While Using Phone | WATCH

Dangerous viral video shows a biker using phone while performing a risky stunt on a busy road, sparking outrage and sarcastic comments.

Garvit Parashar
Man Drive Bike With His Legs While Using Phone
Man Drive Bike With His Legs While Using Phone | Image:Instagram: mans.or8674
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A viral video has caught the eyes where a man is performing on his bike which is risking his and the lives of everyone who is driving on the road. In this video a man is driving the bike lying on the seat, handling it with his legs and using mobile in a busy road. 

The video was shared on Instagram by a handle name “mans.or8674”, and has got more than 1 Lakh likes. Further in the video, the guy who is driving the bike while navigating it with his legs escapes a narrow crash with the truck going ahead of him. The thing which strikes the most is he was using the phone throughout the video. 

The video has garnered close to 30 Lakh views on Instagram. It was shared on 24 January and has gone viral and still the numbers are increasing. Like everytime the comment section of this video was filled with funny and sarcastic comments.  

Some of the comments:

One user wrote, “License have to pass the exam to get this bro.” Another one wrote the popular line, “This is the reason why girls living long then boys.” Third user wrote, “Who needs Tesla or AI?” Whereas the fourth user wrote in a casual way, “Bethne ka tarika thoda casual hai (The way of sitting is casual).” 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

