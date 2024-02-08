Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Viral Video: Man Gets Stuck in Vase at New Year's Eve Party, Hilarity Ensues

Architect Connor Padgett goes viral after getting stuck in a vase during a New Year's Eve party, leading to uproarious laughter

Garvit Parashar
Man Gets Stuck in Vase at New Year's Eve Party
Man Gets Stuck in Vase at New Year's Eve Party | Image:X: @TheWapplehouse
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A guy became famous online for getting stuck in a big vase during a New Year's Eve party. A video of the incident has been watched over 15 million times on X (formerly Twitter). The video shows Connor Padgett rolling on the floor with his legs stuck in the vase, while his friends laugh uncontrollably.

According to the Daily Mail, Padgett, who works as an architect in Birmingham, Alabama, got stuck in the vase during a party in Mountain Brook. As he tried to free himself, he got more and more worried.

The video shows Padgett lying on the floor, only his upper body visible above the vase. The incident became popular after someone at the party live-tweeted the whole thing. The person wrote, "We have a man stuck in a decorative urn at this Mountain Brook house party. I repeat, we have a drunk man stuck in a large decorative urn at this Mountain Brook house party. Details as they develop."

"He was laughing at first, but now he's starting to get upset. The women are trying to comfort him. There is talk of attempting to break the urn," the party guest shared.

It's not clear why Padgett got into the vase, but some think he was trying to do a party trick that didn't go well.

In the end, they got a hammer and broke the urn to free Padgett. Later, he was seen happily posing with the broken pieces of the décor item.
 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

