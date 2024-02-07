Advertisement

Food videos on the internet are one of the most comfortable things, but sometimes it crushes the heart when someone changes the whole course. Everyone loves eating idli and ice cream, but what about a fusion of idli and ice cream, 'idlycream'? A new viral video of idli combined with ice cream has taken over the internet, and the users are not very happy about it.



In this video, the street vendor places the idli on the ice tray, pours all the other elements like sambhar, coconut chutney, and red chutney, and starts chopping them into small pieces. Slowly, the pieces of idli turn into idli ice cream as the vendor spreads it on the tray.





After completion, the vendor places the newly made dish on a plate and garnishes it with coconut and red chutney, with half an idli on top. Till now, the video has a view count of more than 1.2 crore. The food vlogger Sukrit Jain, who shared the video, also commented, “Swaad bahut thi ye, but it was tasty.”



But people in the comment section were not happy with this one user who said, “Spare the idly, please!” Another one said, “May God forgive you; I won’t.” A third one said, “That idli needs justice!” whereas one user said, “Crime: killing idli, penalty: Kumbhipakam.”

