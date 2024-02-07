English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

Viral Video: ‘Moye Moye Idli,’ Netizens Demand Justice After Street Vendor Made Idli Ice Cream

A video of a street vendor making idli ice cream went viral on the internet. The users reacted to it; some called it illegal and asked for justice for idli.

Garvit Parashar
Netizens Demand Justice After Street Vendor Made Idli Ice Cream
Netizens Demand Justice After Street Vendor Made Idli Ice Cream | Image:Instagram: foodb_unk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Food videos on the internet are one of the most comfortable things, but sometimes it crushes the heart when someone changes the whole course. Everyone loves eating idli and ice cream, but what about a fusion of idli and ice cream, 'idlycream'? A new viral video of idli combined with ice cream has taken over the internet, and the users are not very happy about it.

In this video, the street vendor places the idli on the ice tray, pours all the other elements like sambhar, coconut chutney, and red chutney, and starts chopping them into small pieces. Slowly, the pieces of idli turn into idli ice cream as the vendor spreads it on the tray.



After completion, the vendor places the newly made dish on a plate and garnishes it with coconut and red chutney, with half an idli on top. Till now, the video has a view count of more than 1.2 crore. The food vlogger Sukrit Jain, who shared the video, also commented, “Swaad bahut thi ye, but it was tasty.”

But people in the comment section were not happy with this one user who said, “Spare the idly, please!” Another one said, “May God forgive you; I won’t.” A third one said, “That idli needs justice!” whereas one user said, “Crime: killing idli, penalty: Kumbhipakam.”
 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

7 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement