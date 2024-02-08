Advertisement

Food experiment reels have taken over the internet and these videos are getting viral on all social media platforms. And now another idli video has taken over the internet. A few days ago we saw the invention of Ice Cream Idli. Social media has given us “Matki Idli,” in which the idli is being served in a small clay pot.

The reel was shared by @universal_exploring, in which the cook first pours idli, sambhar, coconut chutney and red chutney, he covers it with foil paper and puts that matki on a burning stove.

After this the silver foil is taken off and the idli is served on the banana leaf in the traditional way. The address of the food place is mentioned in that.

Watch the video here:

The viral reel showcasing an unconventional twist on the traditional South Indian dish, idli, has garnered approximately 1.4 million views, sparking a flurry of mixed reactions from Instagram users. However, amidst the hype, a significant portion of the comment section has taken a stand against this innovative take on the beloved dish, expressing sentiments of disdain and even calling for the sanctity of idlis to be preserved. Here's a glimpse into some of the reactions:

“I cannot un-see this.! Who heats coconut chutney? Maybe it tastes fine, but please yaar... don't kill a South Indian like this.” "Over-engineering of things is injurious to life." said another one. Another user said, “You don't deserve idli.”

Despite the diverse opinions, the contentious reel has certainly stirred up a conversation about culinary experimentation and the boundaries of tradition.