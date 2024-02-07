Updated February 4th, 2024 at 13:10 IST
Viral Video of Elephant Chase in Bandipur Forest Sparks Urgency for Wildlife Safety Awareness
Elephant chases men in Bandipur Forest, emphasizing the need for wildlife safety awareness and respecting boundaries.
In a viral video two men got chased by an elephant at the Bandipur forest area, which is located at the Karnataka-Kerala border. Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, Parveen Kaushal shared the video on X and put weight on the point of being inside the vehicle in the wild areas.
The video, rapidly spreading across various social media platforms, captures a harrowing moment when an elephant charges at two individuals. In their attempt to escape, one of them stumbles and falls, prompting the colossal animal to attempt to trample him. Remarkably, the individual emerged unscathed, and the elephant eventually retreated into the wilderness.
This video can work as a lesson for those who neglect the safety warnings and put their and others' lives in danger. Officer Parveen also wrote that the person was lucky enough that nothing happened to him.
The occurrence has initiated discussions on the imperative need for heightened awareness and respect for wildlife boundaries. Despite repeated warnings against halting vehicles to engage with or photograph wildlife, such incidents persist, posing threats to both human and animal well-being.
Published February 4th, 2024 at 13:10 IST
