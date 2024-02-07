Advertisement

In a viral video two men got chased by an elephant at the Bandipur forest area, which is located at the Karnataka-Kerala border. Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, Parveen Kaushal shared the video on X and put weight on the point of being inside the vehicle in the wild areas.

The video, rapidly spreading across various social media platforms, captures a harrowing moment when an elephant charges at two individuals. In their attempt to escape, one of them stumbles and falls, prompting the colossal animal to attempt to trample him. Remarkably, the individual emerged unscathed, and the elephant eventually retreated into the wilderness.

This person was just lucky. But never take this risk when in wildlife area. Don’t come out of vehicle or go close to wild animals. It is said from Kerala. pic.twitter.com/2LwkTaY3Vd — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 2, 2024

This video can work as a lesson for those who neglect the safety warnings and put their and others' lives in danger. Officer Parveen also wrote that the person was lucky enough that nothing happened to him.

The occurrence has initiated discussions on the imperative need for heightened awareness and respect for wildlife boundaries. Despite repeated warnings against halting vehicles to engage with or photograph wildlife, such incidents persist, posing threats to both human and animal well-being.