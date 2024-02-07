English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 18:43 IST

Viral Video of Food Preparation on Mumbai Train Tracks Prompts Railways' Response | WATCH

A video circulating on social media reveals people cooking near Mumbai's train tracks, prompting a response from railway authorities.

Navya Dubey
X users expressed sadness seeing people putting their lives at risk.
X users expressed sadness seeing people putting their lives at risk. | Image:X
A popular video on social media shows people cooking on the train tracks in Mumbai. It was filmed at Mahim Junction railway station and posted on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, women are seen cooking on a stove between the tracks, and there are also girls studying there. Children are playing, and some people are sleeping nearby. The video has caught the attention of the railway authorities, leading to a response.  

The video has crossed more than 21,000 views and Many people in the comments are worried about what they saw in the video. 

A social media user commented, “Very dangerous please somebody action on it,". "When your life is on track literally," commented another. 

"It's related to the officer's fault. They denied to attend this types of work at railway premises," a third user commented. 

Others said they are sad to see the state of affairs and how they are putting their lives in danger. 

The Divisional Railways Manager (DRM) of Mumbai Central took note of the video and directed authorities in Western Railway to investigate the issue, which in turn directed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to act. 

The RPF responded to the X post and said its personnel reached the spot and "removed the beggars". "Staff advised to be watchful to keep the system free from such unwarranted activities," it further said. 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 18:43 IST

