Advertisement

A video has surfaced on the internet which is getting viral, in this video more than 3,000 engineers were observed forming a queue outside a Pune-based company for a recent walk-in drive targeting junior developer positions, typically sought by fresh graduates. The event gained significant attention, with over 2,900 resumes being submitted. Hinjawadi, renowned for attracting IT talent, saw lengthy queues, each aspiring engineer clutching their resume.

The video, extensively shared on social media platforms, has ignited conversations regarding the dynamic nature of the IT job market and the challenges encountered by young professionals.

Advertisement

Despite Pune's thriving IT sector, the overwhelming response for approximately 100 positions raises concerns about skills training, the impact of automation, and the imperative for diversification in India's job market.

The incident underscores the intense competition affecting both recent graduates and seasoned professionals.

In the wake of the video's viral dissemination across various platforms, a lively discussion unfolded in the comment section, drawing in numerous social media users eager to share their perspectives.

Advertisement

"An IT company collecting CVs in an analog manner is the height of irony," remarked a user.

Injecting a dose of humor into the discourse, another user quipped, "Where's that uncle who said to complete your engineering, and after that, everything will be fine?"

