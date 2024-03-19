Viral Video: Rat Found in Train's AC Compartment, Railway Responded 

Advertisement

Viral Video: A female passenger aboard the Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Express, traveling in an air-conditioned compartment, recently turned to social media to draw attention to the unclean condition of the coach.

She shared a video capturing a rat darting around her seat, emphasizing the need for improved cleanliness standards.

Jasmita Pati shared the video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Appalled" by the dirty surroundings. The woman shared her ordeal and the images on X, tagging the Ministry of Railways, Central Railways, and Railway Seva. "I was shocked by the sight of rats scurrying around and the appalling cleanliness conditions on this train ride. Something urgently needs to be done to address this issue."

See the post here:

Shocked by the sight of rats scurrying around and the appalling cleanliness conditions on this train ride. Something urgently needs to be done to address this issue. @RailMinIndia @Central_Railway @RailwaySeva pic.twitter.com/czRqpMGYUW — Jasmita Pati (@JasmitaPati) March 19, 2024

The Railway Seva responded to the woman's complaint and requested Jasmita provide her PNR number.

Watch the post here:

"Please share your PNR number and mobile number, preferably via DM, to enable us to take immediate action," Railway Seva said.

The woman was traveling on the train on March 17. Her post featured two clips. The first video shows a rat playing around her seat in the coach, while the second clip shows a dirty mirror in the same coach.