English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Viral Video: Speeding Car Leaves Three Victims Injured- WATCH

Three injured as a speeding car crashes into vehicles in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, incident caught on CCTV.

Navya Dubey
Three injured in car accident
Three injured in car accident | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a late-night incident on Friday, a luxury sedan, driven recklessly, collided with four vehicles, causing injuries to three individuals, as reported by the police on Saturday. The driver fled the scene, and authorities seized the vehicle. The incident occurred around 9 pm. 

A CCTV camera captured the high-speed collision in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in injuries to three people. The police confiscated the car involved in the collision, which hit an e-rickshaw, two cars, and a bike.

Advertisement

Sources suggest that a woman driving the car lost control, sequentially hitting the vehicles before colliding with an oxygen cylinder, bringing the car to a halt. Swiftly, both the woman driver and a male passenger fled the scene. Bystanders notified the police, leading to the prompt hospitalization of the injured individuals. The authorities are actively searching for the driver responsible for the incident, while the vehicle remains seized. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s Faction Proposes 3 Names For Their Party

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement