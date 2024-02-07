Viral Video: Speeding Car Leaves Three Victims Injured- WATCH

Advertisement

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a late-night incident on Friday, a luxury sedan, driven recklessly, collided with four vehicles, causing injuries to three individuals, as reported by the police on Saturday. The driver fled the scene, and authorities seized the vehicle. The incident occurred around 9 pm.

A CCTV camera captured the high-speed collision in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in injuries to three people. The police confiscated the car involved in the collision, which hit an e-rickshaw, two cars, and a bike.



Sources suggest that a woman driving the car lost control, sequentially hitting the vehicles before colliding with an oxygen cylinder, bringing the car to a halt. Swiftly, both the woman driver and a male passenger fled the scene. Bystanders notified the police, leading to the prompt hospitalization of the injured individuals. The authorities are actively searching for the driver responsible for the incident, while the vehicle remains seized.