Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

Viral Video: The Bangle Seller's Viral English Chat Goes Viral, Netizens Praised The Learning

Bangle seller at Vagator Beach goes viral speaking fluent English, sharing beach's transformation. Inspiring journey and language prowess applauded.

Garvit Parashar
Bangle Seller's Viral English Chat Goes Viral
Bangle Seller's Viral English Chat Goes Viral | Image:Instagram:
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Learning is one of those arts which can help you in growing yourself at any age you are, and one example of that is now in front of us. A viral video has surfaced the internet in which a bangle seller lady who is speaking in fluent English and telling how Goa beaches has changed and is experiencing a demographic shift in the kind of visitors. In the video, the lady can be seen sitting on the beach side with the bangles that she is selling on the Vagator Beach which was popular among the hippies and foreigners. 

In this video she also shares her experience as she was talking about when she was 8 years old and used to work at the beach with her parents. And now tourists from all places are coming especially the numbers of domestic tourists has increased. She said before the pandemic of Covid-19 rarely any Indians at the beaches, but now Indians have started coming for holiday at lesser known beaches like Vagator.

Advertisement

This video has got more than 13 Lakh likes and 2.4 Crore views, and it was posted with a caption that says, “And she said:" जिंदगी कैसी भी हो भाई,अच्छेसे जीनी आना चाहिये..."

Advertisement

The social media users praised the learning skill, one user said,  “She prove it English is just a language not knowledge.” Another user said, “Her grammar choice of words pronunciation is far more better than the people I work with.” 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement