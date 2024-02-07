Advertisement

Learning is one of those arts which can help you in growing yourself at any age you are, and one example of that is now in front of us. A viral video has surfaced the internet in which a bangle seller lady who is speaking in fluent English and telling how Goa beaches has changed and is experiencing a demographic shift in the kind of visitors. In the video, the lady can be seen sitting on the beach side with the bangles that she is selling on the Vagator Beach which was popular among the hippies and foreigners.

In this video she also shares her experience as she was talking about when she was 8 years old and used to work at the beach with her parents. And now tourists from all places are coming especially the numbers of domestic tourists has increased. She said before the pandemic of Covid-19 rarely any Indians at the beaches, but now Indians have started coming for holiday at lesser known beaches like Vagator.

This video has got more than 13 Lakh likes and 2.4 Crore views, and it was posted with a caption that says, “And she said:" जिंदगी कैसी भी हो भाई,अच्छेसे जीनी आना चाहिये..."

The social media users praised the learning skill, one user said, “She prove it English is just a language not knowledge.” Another user said, “Her grammar choice of words pronunciation is far more better than the people I work with.”