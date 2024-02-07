Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Viral Video: Thrilling Footage of Group Jumping On An Air Trampoline, Anand Mahindra Reacts

Anand Mahindra shares heart-pounding video of daredevils on a trampoline suspended above clouds. Adrenaline rush from an armchair experience.

Garvit Parashar
Anand Mahindra Reacts to a Thrilling video of People Jumping on Air Trampoline
Anand Mahindra Reacts to a Thrilling video of People Jumping on Air Trampoline | Image:X: @anandmahindra
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anand Mahindra always shares something interesting on his X handle and today is again one of those days. The Chairman of Mahindra Group shared a video for the risk takers and stunt lovers. In this video a group of people are jumping on the trampoline, but that’s not something unusual. The trampoline was suspended from hot air balloon attached with wires above the clouds.    

Even watching the video gives an adrenaline rush. All the people who are involved in this dangerous stunt are equipped with the proper safety gears and are seen jumping joyously on the trampoline then in the air. This is something which can make your heart beat faster while you are sitting on a chair, and that’s what Mr Mahindra said.

Anand Mahindra put his caption, “Attempting this is NOT on my bucket list. But what a perfect video to watch from an armchair to create the right mood on a Sunday morning.”

Followers of Anand Mahindra also reacted on this, people found this amazing and excwptional. 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

