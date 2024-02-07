Advertisement

Anand Mahindra always shares something interesting on his X handle and today is again one of those days. The Chairman of Mahindra Group shared a video for the risk takers and stunt lovers. In this video a group of people are jumping on the trampoline, but that’s not something unusual. The trampoline was suspended from hot air balloon attached with wires above the clouds.

Attempting this is NOT on my bucket list.



But what a perfect video to watch from an armchair to create the right mood on a Sunday morning ….🙂 pic.twitter.com/7ab9516Ee5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 28, 2024

Even watching the video gives an adrenaline rush. All the people who are involved in this dangerous stunt are equipped with the proper safety gears and are seen jumping joyously on the trampoline then in the air. This is something which can make your heart beat faster while you are sitting on a chair, and that’s what Mr Mahindra said.

Anand Mahindra put his caption, “Attempting this is NOT on my bucket list. But what a perfect video to watch from an armchair to create the right mood on a Sunday morning.”

Followers of Anand Mahindra also reacted on this, people found this amazing and excwptional.