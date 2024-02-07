Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:44 IST
Viral Video: Thrilling Footage of Group Jumping On An Air Trampoline, Anand Mahindra Reacts
Anand Mahindra shares heart-pounding video of daredevils on a trampoline suspended above clouds. Adrenaline rush from an armchair experience.
- Info
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Anand Mahindra always shares something interesting on his X handle and today is again one of those days. The Chairman of Mahindra Group shared a video for the risk takers and stunt lovers. In this video a group of people are jumping on the trampoline, but that’s not something unusual. The trampoline was suspended from hot air balloon attached with wires above the clouds.
Even watching the video gives an adrenaline rush. All the people who are involved in this dangerous stunt are equipped with the proper safety gears and are seen jumping joyously on the trampoline then in the air. This is something which can make your heart beat faster while you are sitting on a chair, and that’s what Mr Mahindra said.
Anand Mahindra put his caption, “Attempting this is NOT on my bucket list. But what a perfect video to watch from an armchair to create the right mood on a Sunday morning.”
Advertisement
Followers of Anand Mahindra also reacted on this, people found this amazing and excwptional.
Advertisement
Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:44 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WordsCount - The Festival of Words ReturnsIndia News7 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.