Advertisement

A video has gone viral in which a toddler can be seen playing with a massive king cobra, which is one of the most dangerous snakes in the world. In the video, the kid was holding the snake fearlessly with one hand. The clip was shared on Instagram and has gone viral as the child has no fear about the snake.

The comments on this video showed a mixed reaction, as one side of the replies was positive about the video, praising its bravery and also admiring it. But on the other hand, there were comments that showed concern about the situation and how risky it is to leave a snake with a toddler who doesn't know the potential danger.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Check out the comments here:

One user wrote while showing concern, "Who is the snake rescue guy here with him?" Whereas the other guy wrote, "It's one of the fastest too and could have turned and bit him in a second." Another commenter deemed the act "very dangerous,” explaining how dangerous the snake is.

Advertisement

People were very tense about the situation as one user asked, "Is he mature enough to handle it?"