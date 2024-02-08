Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:37 IST
Viral Video: Woman Calls Out IndiGo Manager, Sparks Online Debate-WATCH
Prajnaa's IndiGo flight faced an eight-hour delay due to fog, sparking a viral argument with the airline staff, Nethra.
A woman, identified as Prajnaa, recently shared a video on social media where she expressed dissatisfaction with an indigo manager named Nethra after her flight faced an extended delay due to foggy conditions. Prajnaa alleged that Nethra was rude and refused to provide accommodation, despite airline policies entitling passengers to such arrangements during significant delays.
Most internet users sided with Nethra, the indigo manager, in this situation. They mentioned that airline staff, including Nethra, may not have the authority to arrange accommodation when there are delays due to natural events like fog. People appreciated Nethra for staying calm and professional while explaining the airline rules to Prajnaa. Some also criticized Prajnaa for recording the conversation, stating it was inappropriate and an invasion of the staff's privacy.
Watch the viral video here:
A user on social media praised Nethra for staying composed, calling her a star. The user suggested that passengers should be more understanding of the difficulties airlines encounter during delays caused by weather. They recommended holding government and airport authorities responsible for not having advanced technology, such as CAT III instrument landing systems, to reduce these disruptions.
