A woman, identified as Prajnaa, recently shared a video on social media where she expressed dissatisfaction with an indigo manager named Nethra after her flight faced an extended delay due to foggy conditions. Prajnaa alleged that Nethra was rude and refused to provide accommodation, despite airline policies entitling passengers to such arrangements during significant delays.

Most internet users sided with Nethra, the indigo manager, in this situation. They mentioned that airline staff, including Nethra, may not have the authority to arrange accommodation when there are delays due to natural events like fog. People appreciated Nethra for staying calm and professional while explaining the airline rules to Prajnaa. Some also criticized Prajnaa for recording the conversation, stating it was inappropriate and an invasion of the staff's privacy.

It was the middle of the night and the flight was delayed for more than 8hrs. Despite of being a rule from the airlines where the customers are entitled to accommodation the indigo manager denied of providing one. She was very rude before I took this video. pic.twitter.com/6q9loanqOr — Author Prajnaa (@AuthorPrajnaa) January 14, 2024

A user on social media praised Nethra for staying composed, calling her a star. The user suggested that passengers should be more understanding of the difficulties airlines encounter during delays caused by weather. They recommended holding government and airport authorities responsible for not having advanced technology, such as CAT III instrument landing systems, to reduce these disruptions.