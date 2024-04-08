Advertisement

Food experimentation is now becoming a new trend, and it is pushing the boundaries of cooking beyond them. Sometimes, these experiments are hailed by the users, but sometimes they don’t like the idea of the dish. What comes to mind when you hear the word ‘Halwa’? After hearing it, you might get the images of ‘Gajar Ka Halwa’ and ‘Suji Ka Halwa', but will you ever think of Halwa made of eggs?

A video of a woman cooking halwa has gone viral, and people are surprised by this. The viral video has more than 15 lakh views and 21,000 likes. And in the caption, the user has written the ingredients of this dish, which say,

Advertisement

“ingredients✨

6 eggs

Advertisement

1 cup sugar

1 cup dry milk

Advertisement

1 cup ghee or butter

1 cup cream.”

Advertisement

An Instagram user has Asma Grey shared a video on her feed in which she is cooking egg halwa. The video opens up with Asma breaking eggs into a bowl and adding flour and sugar to it. After putting everything together, she mixed it with a blender. Now she adds ghee to the pan, puts the blended mixture in, and starts cooking it until it starts being lumpy. And at the end, she added cream and garnished it with dry fruits before serving.

People’s Reaction in the Comments:

This weird dish didn’t get approval from the users in the comments section, whereas some of them said it actually tasted good.

One user said, “for those who are thinking this recipe for their family members, I will give you LIC insurance at a discount.”

Advertisement

Another user said, “I’m offended.”

A third one said, “isko dekh ke non-vegetarian b nonveg khana chhod dega.”

Advertisement

Some even supported the dish and one of those users said, “This tastes soo damn good. It is one of my favourite halwas. Egg and dessert lovers should try this once.“