Updated February 21st, 2024 at 16:57 IST

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Performs Gymnastics in Pink Saree, Wows Netizens

A viral video of a woman doing gymnastics in a saree has sparked a meme trend on social media.

Navya Dubey
Woman performing gymnastics in saree went viral on social media.
Woman performing gymnastics in saree went viral on social media. | Image:X (formerly twitter)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Traditions change, and now women find sarees comfortable. A viral video shows a woman doing amazing gymnastics in one. The woman doesn't let her saree stop her from doing stunts. People are amazed by the clip.   

In the viral video, the woman is wearing a pink saree and orange blouse, and she's spinning and flipping on a gymnastics pole like a total pro. She moves so fast and makes it look so easy and comfortable. People are really impressed by how she manages to do all these gymnastics stunts while wearing a saree.   

Watch the video here:   

Since it was posted, the viral video has gained over 500k views and 8,000 likes. Social media users have been reacting with humorous comments in response to the viral saree stunt video.   

While some social media users found the video pointless, others reacted differently to this saree gymnastics video. A social media user commented, ”Safed saree and night me koi aisha karte dikh Jaye to 2-4 heart attack se nikal jaayenge."  Another user wrote, “Me the moment after my crush said I like boys who can do gymnastics.” Another user also questioned her, “What was the use of doing that by wearing a saree? What did she achieve by that? Any saree Olympics started?”. One of the people appreciated her skills and commented, “Strength to hai bhai.”   

Numerous netizens responded with a range of hilarious memes in the comments section of the post. Here are a few examples:  

 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 16:57 IST

