Traditions change, and now women find sarees comfortable. A viral video shows a woman doing amazing gymnastics in one. The woman doesn't let her saree stop her from doing stunts. People are amazed by the clip.

In the viral video, the woman is wearing a pink saree and orange blouse, and she's spinning and flipping on a gymnastics pole like a total pro. She moves so fast and makes it look so easy and comfortable. People are really impressed by how she manages to do all these gymnastics stunts while wearing a saree.

Watch the video here:

Agar ye aisa safed saree pehen kar karti toh sab ki fatt jati 💀 pic.twitter.com/pMD2VGME7j — Moonlight🌙 (@Kairavii_Rajput) February 19, 2024

Since it was posted, the viral video has gained over 500k views and 8,000 likes. Social media users have been reacting with humorous comments in response to the viral saree stunt video.

While some social media users found the video pointless, others reacted differently to this saree gymnastics video. A social media user commented, ”Safed saree and night me koi aisha karte dikh Jaye to 2-4 heart attack se nikal jaayenge." Another user wrote, “Me the moment after my crush said I like boys who can do gymnastics.” Another user also questioned her, “What was the use of doing that by wearing a saree? What did she achieve by that? Any saree Olympics started?”. One of the people appreciated her skills and commented, “Strength to hai bhai.”

Numerous netizens responded with a range of hilarious memes in the comments section of the post. Here are a few examples:

