Viral Video: Yosemite's Magical Firefall Wows Social Media - A Once in A Year Illusion

Social media is one of the places where you always find something interesting and this time the platform X has sparkled with mesmerising views of Yosemite Firefall. This viral video of the waterfall, is not a waterfall of actual fire, but it's an illusion which is created by the rays of sun falling on the Yosemite Waterfall, making it like flowing fire. This captivating illusion happens only once in a year.

According to the official Yosemite website, adventure photographer Galen Rowell is credited with discovering a captivating phenomenon. In 1978, while leaving Yosemite Valley on Southside Drive, Rowell stumbled upon a small waterfall near El Capitan that appeared to turn molten in the setting sun.

The stunning optical illusion created by Yosemite Firefall. On rare occasions in February every year, it can glow orange when it's backlit by sunset



Captivated by the sight, he quickly captured the moment with his camera. Since that day, this annual spectacle resembling the Firefall has become a must-see attraction for tourists, visible exclusively in February when the sun aligns perfectly with the waterfall.

