English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 12:04 IST

Viral Video: Yosemite's Magical Firefall Wows Social Media - A Once in A Year Illusion

Yosemite's annual Firefall illusion, discovered by photographer Galen Rowell, amazes in viral video, captivating social media with stunning views.

Garvit Parashar
Yosemite's Magical Firefall Wows Social Media - A Once A Year Illusion
Yosemite's Magical Firefall Wows Social Media - A Once A Year Illusion | Image:X: @Rainmaker1973
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Social media is one of the places where you always find something interesting and this time the platform X has sparkled with mesmerising views of Yosemite Firefall. This viral video of the waterfall, is not a waterfall of actual fire, but it's an illusion which is created by the rays of sun falling on the Yosemite Waterfall, making it like flowing fire. This captivating illusion happens only once in a year.     

According to the official Yosemite website, adventure photographer Galen Rowell is credited with discovering a captivating phenomenon. In 1978, while leaving Yosemite Valley on Southside Drive, Rowell stumbled upon a small waterfall near El Capitan that appeared to turn molten in the setting sun. 

Advertisement

Captivated by the sight, he quickly captured the moment with his camera. Since that day, this annual spectacle resembling the Firefall has become a must-see attraction for tourists, visible exclusively in February when the sun aligns perfectly with the waterfall.

Advertisement

The shared video has amassed over 91,000 views, with more than 600 likes and numerous comments expressing awe and amazement. A user remarked, "The Yosemite Firefall is truly a sight to behold. The way it creates an optical illusion and glows orange when backlit by the sunset is absolutely stunning."

 

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 12:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Eternals Bad Reviews Triggered Emotional Trauma In Kumail Nanjiani

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  2. Men Playing Football On Different Terraces

    Info6 minutes ago

  3. Nestle India Q4 profit rises 4% to Rs 656 crore

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress Puts Flex Banning RSS Activities

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Bharti Airtel set for growth with rising ARPU, market share expansion

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement