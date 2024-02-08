English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

WATCH: Mother Chimpanzee Reunites With Baby After Emergency C-Section In Viral Video

A video went viral on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing a mother chimpanzee's encounter with its newborn baby chimpanzee.

Navya Dubey
A viral video showcase mother chimpanzee reunite with her new born
Mother chimpanzee reunite with her new born chimpanzee | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A video went viral on X (formerly Twitter) featuring a chimpanzee first meeting with its newborn two days after the female underwent a C-section.  

In a Kansas zoo, when a primate's natural labor takes an unexpected turn, veterinarians intervene with an emergency C-section. The mother chimpanzee experiences profound sadness upon being separated from her newborn.  

Recently, a heartwarming moment of their reunion showcase on the internet touched many people online. 

The Sedgwick County Zoo shared a video on social media, capturing this emotional scene. In the viral video, the newborn chimp is gently wrapped in cloth. Mother chimpanzee didn't see her newborn was there at first, until the baby's hand, and in a heartbeat, the mother instinctively picks up her child. The person recording the video can be heard crying as they witness this touching reunion. 

Glimpse of the viral video:  

This mother chimpanzee realizes her baby is alive and her joy and happiness are worth seeing. This video has garnered attention with 26.9K views.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

