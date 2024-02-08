Advertisement

Gorakhpur (UP): A lesbian couple from West Bengal got married in a traditional way at a temple in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh.

Jayashree Rahul (28) and Rakhi Das (23), who come from South 24 Parganas district, work in an orchestra in Deoria, where they fell in love with each other.

Advertisement

Jayashree Rahul (28) and Rakhi Das (23) are from South 24 Parganas district. Both of them work in an orchestra in Deoria. They fell in love and wanted to make their commitment official. So, Jayashree and Rakhi first got a paper that says they are married, called an affidavit.

But when they went to the Bhagada Bhavani temple, the head priest, Mahant Jagannath Maharaj, said they needed permission from higher authorities. Despite this challenge, the determined couple and their supporters found another way. They got another paper that says they are married and went to the Bhagada Bhawani temple in Majhauliraj.

Advertisement

There, with the support of friends and the temple priest, Jayashree and Rakhi had a beautiful ceremony where they exchanged garlands to show they are united. After the wedding, they talked about how their love story began and the difficulties they faced, but they are now more committed to each other.