English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Unsual Marriage: Lesbian Couple Ties the Knot in Traditional Ceremony

A lesbian couple get married in a traditional ceremony, at a temple in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh.

Navya Dubey
A lesbian couple from West Bengal after their marriage in Uttar Pradesh
A lesbian couple from West Bengal after their marriage in Uttar Pradesh | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gorakhpur (UP): A lesbian couple from West Bengal got married in a traditional way at a temple in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. 

Jayashree Rahul (28) and Rakhi Das (23), who come from South 24 Parganas district, work in an orchestra in Deoria, where they fell in love with each other. 

Advertisement

Jayashree Rahul (28) and Rakhi Das (23) are from South 24 Parganas district. Both of them work in an orchestra in Deoria. They fell in love and wanted to make their commitment official. So, Jayashree and Rakhi first got a paper that says they are married, called an affidavit. 

But when they went to the Bhagada Bhavani temple, the head priest, Mahant Jagannath Maharaj, said they needed permission from higher authorities. Despite this challenge, the determined couple and their supporters found another way. They got another paper that says they are married and went to the Bhagada Bhawani temple in Majhauliraj. 

Advertisement

There, with the support of friends and the temple priest, Jayashree and Rakhi had a beautiful ceremony where they exchanged garlands to show they are united. After the wedding, they talked about how their love story began and the difficulties they faced, but they are now more committed to each other. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement