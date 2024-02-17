English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Weird Desi Combo Of Samosa With Manchurian Making Netizens Go Crazy | WATCH

Explore the latest food trend of "Momosa," a fusion of samosas and manchurian, that has sparked curiosity among netizens online.

Navya Dubey
Manchurian Samosa? Do you want to try this viral food combo.
Manchurian Samosa? Do you want to try this viral food combo. | Image:X
Around the globe, people are getting creative with their food, trying out different hacks and recipes. Samosas, known for their delicious flavors and affordability, are a popular snack in India enjoyed by people of all ages.  

Recently, there has been a trend of experimenting with samosas, trying out new and unique combinations. One such innovation making waves is the "Momosa," which blends the flavors of samosas with manchurian.  

A viral video showcasing the making of this snack online, attracting attention and sparking curiosity among viewers. In the viral video, samosa is mixed with manchurian to make "momosa."  

Take a look:  

Even though the video went viral on social media, people had a lot of different opinions about it. When the foodie community watched the viral video, many of them didn't seem to like the experiment very much.  

A user commented, "Samose ne atma-hatya kar di. Manchurian ke chooloo bhar gravy mein". Another one wrote, "Manchurian gravy left the chat!" A comment read, “Thoda gulab jamun bhi dal do.”

  

Published February 17th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Republic Top 5

