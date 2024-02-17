Manchurian Samosa? Do you want to try this viral food combo. | Image: X

Around the globe, people are getting creative with their food, trying out different hacks and recipes. Samosas, known for their delicious flavors and affordability, are a popular snack in India enjoyed by people of all ages.

Recently, there has been a trend of experimenting with samosas, trying out new and unique combinations. One such innovation making waves is the "Momosa," which blends the flavors of samosas with manchurian.

A viral video showcasing the making of this snack online, attracting attention and sparking curiosity among viewers. In the viral video, samosa is mixed with manchurian to make "momosa."

Take a look:

Even though the video went viral on social media, people had a lot of different opinions about it. When the foodie community watched the viral video, many of them didn't seem to like the experiment very much.

A user commented, "Samose ne atma-hatya kar di. Manchurian ke chooloo bhar gravy mein". Another one wrote, "Manchurian gravy left the chat!" A comment read, “Thoda gulab jamun bhi dal do.”

